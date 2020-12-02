‘Pallikaranai marshland dredging not part of proposal to mitigate flooding’

CHENNAI

Civic agencies have proposed to construct underground drains by the cut-and-cover method to mitigate flooding: Corporation

The dredging of the Pallikaranai marshland is not part of the proposal to develop infrastructure for the mitigation of floods in the southern parts of Chennai, said Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (works) Meghanatha Reddy.

“Civic agencies have proposed to construct underground drains by the cut-and-cover method to mitigate flooding in the residential neighborhoods of Pallikaranai marshland in the southern parts of the city,” said Mr. Reddy.

“There will not be any land acquisition for the construction of drains by the cut-and-cover method. The idea is to reduce the quantity of water reaching the marshland from other parts of the city. The proposal is not to dredge the marshland,” he said.

“Water comes to the marshland from Perungudi, Velachery, Madipakkam and Pallikaranai. The baby canals will divert water directly to the Buckingham Canal without flooding the Pallikaranai marshland. New canals will take water from areas such as Thoraipakkam to the Buckingham Canal,” Mr. Reddy added.

Currently, water from Tambaram reaches Chemenchery, Okkium maduvu before reaching Mutukadu.

Civic agencies have also proposed the widening of river mouths in the city to reduce flooding during the monsoon.

The mouth of the Muttukadu backwaters has been widened from 30 metre to 100 metre to improve the flow of water from the Buckingham Canal to the sea this monsoon.

The river mouths of the Cooum, the Adyar and the Kosasthalaiyar have also been widened to increase the flow of water from the city to the sea during the monsoon.

“Muttukadu will be further widened,” said Mr. Reddy.