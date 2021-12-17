It coincides with the seasonal migration of birds

The State Forest Department along with the Conservation Authority of Pallikaranai Marshland and Care Earth Trust, a city-based biodiversity organisation, will host “Pallikaranai Margazhi Thiruvizha” from December 18 to January 9.

The Tamil month of Margazhi, synonymous with performing arts in the city, also coincides with migration season of birds and the wetlands play host to thousands of winged visitors along with the native species. The third edition of the bird watching experience will mainly have guided walks every day till 7 a.m. and the assembling point would be Mohammed Sathak College gate, Perumbakkam Main Road, Sholinganallur.

Birdwatchers would get to know about flamingoes and painted storks that throng wetlands during this season. They may observe aquatic birds such as fulvous whistling duck and grey headed lapwing, which are not commonly spotted in the State.

There are other events like “draw a kolam” depicting birds and build a photo wall on city’s bird life. While the youth may participate in “sing along” wherein they can sing or compose music inspired by birds, schoolchildren may design a poster on importance of wetlands birds. Registration is compulsory, said a press release.

Participants may submit entries at careearthtrails@gmail.com and register for walks at https://forms.gle/ Yycx7e2FSBZgeWiz7.