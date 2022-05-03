Pallavaram residents complain that water meters are of little use and supply is erratic

Installing water meters that are not being used is more of a waste of public funds, say residents

Residents of Pallavaram complain of twin problems — erratic water supply and theft of water meters installed in the area.

Southern suburbs, including Pallavaram and Anakaputhur, are provided water supply through the Chembarambakkam water supply scheme. However, residents said piped water supply was irregular and provided once in four days in many localities falling under the Tambaram municipal corporation.

They recalled that the areas in erstwhile Pallavaram municipality were receiving Palar water. However, the local body started installing water meters since four-five years in a phased manner.

“We receive water supply once every four days in New Colony, Chromepet. Some areas get water only once a week. The water meters installed are of little use as reading is not being taken. These meters have been stolen in some parts of Chromepet,” said V.Santhanam, social activist at Chromepet.

Installing water meters that are not being used is more of a waste of public funds. The civic body could divert the funds for other infrastructure works and withdraw the water metering system, he added.

Sources in the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said water from Chembarambakkam reservoir, one of the key sources of the city, was being drawn and supplied through a 22-km long pipeline from Kumananchavadi.

Nearly 18-20 million litres a day is being supplied to underground sumps in seven places, including Radha Nagar, Anakaputhur, Cantonment and Kannapiran Koil Street, Chromepet. The civic body, which is the bulk consumer, distributed the water to households.

Responding to residents’ complaints, officials at the Tambaram municipal corporation said the water meters were installed by the erstwhile Pallavaram municipality as part of the conditions laid by the funding agency for the project.

Citing Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru’s recent announcement, officials said an integrated water supply system would soon be executed in the entire Tambaram municipality.