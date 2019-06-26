Pallavaram Municipality to rejuvenate waterbodies

The Pallavaram Municipality has sent a proposal to the State government to rejuvenate four important waterbodies, lying in a bad condition, to replenish groundwater sources.

At a time when the residents are facing acute water shortage despite the presence of a number of waterbodies, the poor maintenance has left the lakes and ponds in a bad shape.

A senior official of the Pallavaram Municipality said a plan has been drawn up to restore the four waterbodies — Veeraraghavan lake, Papaathi Kuttai, Palkeni Kulam and Thiruvengadamudaiyan Kulam. While the Veeraraghavan lake has been proposed to be developed at a cost of ₹12.60 crore, the other three waterbodies have been provided with an outlay of ₹2.50 crore.

The Veeraraghavan lake which belonged to St. Thomas Mount Panchayat Union is yet to be handed over to the municipality.

Proposal sent

The proposal for rejuvenating the lakes involves desilting and deepening of the waterbodies, strengthening of their bunds, constructing walkways and installing concrete seats for residents to sit and relax after a walk along the lakeside.

The official said the proposal has been submitted to the State government which would work out a plan for providing funds for the lake rejuvenation project.