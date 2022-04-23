Pallava-style stones exposed on Mamallapuram beach

ASI experts to study the stones found near Mahishasura Mardhini cave before coming to any conclusion

Some of the stones that resemble Shivalingam exposed by the wave action at Mamallapuram beach on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Stones apparently belonging to the Pallava period have been found on Mamallapuram beach. Top layer of sand being washed by rough seas and wave has exposed the stones, some of which resemble Shivalinga and probably belong to a temple.

The stones were noticed by a group of surfers from Mamallapuram. T. Nitish Varun, a college student, who has been surfing for 11 years now, said he had not seen stones being exposed in such a manner. “The long stones are brown, heavy and it requires at least by five or six people to lift each one of them. There are some round ones that resemble Shiva Linga,” he said.

Balan, a tourist guide, said people had been gathering at the beach to look at the stones and the way the sea has eroded the sands. “Everyone knows that Mamallapuram had more temples that have vanished over time. Efforts must be made to protect the shore monuments,” he said.

The Archaeological Survey of India has moved four stones of 1 m to 1.5 m length each to its local office for evaluation.

M. Kalimuthu, Superintending Archaeologist, Chennai Circle, said: “They look like they are in the Pallava style and perhaps belong to some temple. These are only fragments and have been found near the Mahishasura Mardhini cave, an ASI property. We will study them further before coming to a conclusion,” he said.