Palavedu and its water management

Three visits to a water tap, just a trickling distance away, are part of the daily routine for fifty-six-year-old S. Nagamani, a resident of Melappedu.

Even in these times of water scarcity, this water-fetching routine continues, as it does for other residents of this village, which is part of Palavedu village panchayat near Avadi.

In Palavedu village panchayat, which comprises 14 villages, the public taps and the wells continue to serve residents. Some residents point out that in living history, there has not been an instance of water supply being severely hit.

Surrounded by big localities like Avadi, Pattabiram and Thirunindravur, Palavedu village panchayat includes Melappedu, Shastri Nagar, Nasik Nagar, Indira Nagar, Govindarajpuram, Karimmedu and Kamaraj Nagar, and has a population of around 10,000 persons.

Every street in the area has at least one public tap where water is supplied by the village panchayat. At present, the Palavedu village panchayat has 14 over head tanks (OHT) with each tank serving one locality within the panchayat. Most of the tanks come with a holding capacity of 60,000 litres. Borewells are attached to these tanks to supply water to the respective locality through public taps every day.

Most residents of these villages depend on agriculture, which includes cultivation of paddy, brinjal, ladies finger, groundnut and greens, and the public and the farm wells are used for cultivation. Street-corner taps as well as aublic wells (as opposed to farm wells) are used for domestic water consumption.

“We cultivate crops that consume less water and are drought-resistant. As most of the residents are farmers, they know the importance of water resources and know how not to fritter it away,” says B. Ravi, a native of the village, who was once the vice-president of the panchayat.

Interestingly, residents decided at a recent gram sabha meeting at the Palavedu village panchayat office to adopt rainwater harvesting systems in their households, connecting the RWH sructures to the public and farms wells in the neighbourhood.

A small team of villagers has also been formed to go for night patrol to prevent water extraction in the village.

It is said that the Palavedu village panchayat is able to manage water crisis of the kind that the city is experiencing now, due to ponds being connected through a series of culverts from nearby lakes. Better farming techniques such as drip irrigation are said to be followed by the farmers in the village as part of water conservation.