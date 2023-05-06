HamberMenu
Palaniswami criticises move to shift Tambaram Police Commissioner’s office to Police-Public School

The AIADMK leader said that suspicion had arisen among the police about whether the DMK regime was trying to close down the school, just because it had been launched by the previous AIADMK government

May 06, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappdi K. Palaniswami on Saturday came down on the move to shift the office of the Tambaram Police Commissioner to the campus of the Police Public School in Melakottaiyur, near Vandalur, on the outskirts of Chennai.

Contending that the decision had come as a “rude shock” to the police-parents, who were living in Tambaram, Melakottaiyur, Kancheepuram and Chennai, Mr. Palaniswami in a statement, said, said suspicion had arisen among the police about whether the DMK regime was trying to close down the school just because the school project was launched by the previous AIADMK government. 

Mr. Palaniswami also accused the DMK government of having “little concern” for the welfare of the government officials.  He added that the office of the Tambaram Police Commissioner could have been located on a nearby government plot of land.

