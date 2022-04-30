Paintings with messages on environment adorn the wall around Korattur lake

Citizens’ group turns the walls around the lake into a canvas

Walls around a portion of Korattur lake adorn paintings of environmental messages. A team of students volunteered for the beautification drive and braved the heat to paint the walls in the past five days.

The initiative by Korattur Aeri Padhukappu Makkal Iyakkam (KAPMI), a citizens’ group engaged in lake conservation, turned walls around the lake near Ondiveeran Koil Street, Korattur into a colourful canvas. A team of 28 students and six teachers from Korattur Nalli Kuppuswami Vivekananda Vidyalaya participated in the activity.

Volunteers from KAPMI are engaged in fencing the portions of the lake that are vulnerable to dumping of waste near Ondiveeran Koil Street.

S. Sekharan of KAPMI said nearly 70m of the lake was fenced and saplings planted recently to prevent dumping of waste.

On Saturday, efforts were made to fence nearly 500m of the area around the lake near DTP Colony with funds from Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. As encroachments and misuse of lake area continues, KAPMI members want the State government to take steps to safeguard a large portion of the lake near Karukku, Ambattur.