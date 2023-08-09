ADVERTISEMENT

Painter sentenced to life for murdering relative in 2020

August 09, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

A fine of ₹10,000 was also imposed on him

The Hindu Bureau

Mahalir Neethimandram at Allikulam campus has convicted and sentenced a 33-year-old man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murdering his relative in Kolathur.

S. Ganesh, 33, a painter from Kolathur, was in relationship with Deepa, the widow of his paternal uncle. His aunt Gunasundari, 37, disapproved of their relationship. On May 15, 2020, Gunasundari went to Ganesh’s house and demanded that he repay the money he owed her. During the argument, Ganesh stabbed his aunt with a knife and killed her, the prosecution alleged. The police arrested Ganesh the next day.

At the trial’s conclusion, Justice T.H. Mohammed Farooq sentenced Ganesh to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US