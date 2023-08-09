HamberMenu
Painter sentenced to life for murdering relative in 2020

A fine of ₹10,000 was also imposed on him

August 09, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahalir Neethimandram at Allikulam campus has convicted and sentenced a 33-year-old man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murdering his relative in Kolathur.

S. Ganesh, 33, a painter from Kolathur, was in relationship with Deepa, the widow of his paternal uncle. His aunt Gunasundari, 37, disapproved of their relationship. On May 15, 2020, Gunasundari went to Ganesh’s house and demanded that he repay the money he owed her. During the argument, Ganesh stabbed his aunt with a knife and killed her, the prosecution alleged. The police arrested Ganesh the next day.

At the trial’s conclusion, Justice T.H. Mohammed Farooq sentenced Ganesh to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

