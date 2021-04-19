Chennai

Painter killed in Chennai due to personal enmity

A painter was killed in a drunken brawl in K.K. Nagar on Saturday. The two persons involved in the murder were arrested on Sunday.

A police official of the K.K. Nagar station said N. Kasiviswanathan was engaged in painting jobs. The 30-year-old painter, after having consumed liquor, was sleeping in an autorickshaw when two persons in an inebriated condition hit him with with a spanner and killed him. The two accused are M. Sundar and V. Paramaguru, and were later arrested by the police based on an enquiry and the inspection of CCTV cameras.

Both the accused had killed Kasiviswanathan after he hit and threatened Sundar and told him to withdraw a manhandling complaint Sundar had filed against Kasiviswanathan’s friend Sureshkumar at the MGR Nagar police station in March.

The accused Sundar, along with his friend Paramaguru, to avenge the insult, killed Kasiviswanathan.

The police have sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 3:37:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/painter-killed-in-chennai-due-to-personal-enmity/article34357625.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY