Painter killed in Chennai due to personal enmity

Police said two men had killed the 30-year-old, as he had earlier threatened one of them

A painter was killed in a drunken brawl in K.K. Nagar on Saturday. The two persons involved in the murder were arrested on Sunday.

A police official of the K.K. Nagar station said N. Kasiviswanathan was engaged in painting jobs. The 30-year-old painter, after having consumed liquor, was sleeping in an autorickshaw when two persons in an inebriated condition hit him with with a spanner and killed him. The two accused are M. Sundar and V. Paramaguru, and were later arrested by the police based on an enquiry and the inspection of CCTV cameras.

Both the accused had killed Kasiviswanathan after he hit and threatened Sundar and told him to withdraw a manhandling complaint Sundar had filed against Kasiviswanathan’s friend Sureshkumar at the MGR Nagar police station in March.

The accused Sundar, along with his friend Paramaguru, to avenge the insult, killed Kasiviswanathan.

The police have sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post-mortem.