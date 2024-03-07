GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Painter in Chennai stabbed by gang; three arrested

Police said the victim was grievously injured and has been hospitalised; an investigation is underway

March 07, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old resident of Kottivakkam has been admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital after he was grievously injured by three persons on Wednesday (March 6, 2024) evening. The Neelankarai Police have filed a case and have arrested the three persons who attacked the victim. 

A senior official of the Chennai Police said V. Deena, involved in painting jobs, was proceeding to work at a construction site on Wednesday. When Deena was on Sriram Avenue, a gang of three persons came from the opposite side of the road and suddenly, bringing out small knives, slashed at his hands, body and legs. After injuring the victim the trio fled the spot. Hearing Deena’s cries, residents nearby alerted the Neelankarai Police who rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital on a 108 ambulance, for treatment. 

Based on the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, the Neelankarai Police arrested the three accused persons identified as P. Aakash of Thiruvanmiyur, A. Umar alias Vijay and Sebastian of Kottivakkam on Thursday, March 7. The police are looking into whether the three committed the crime due to previous enmity or for financial gain. 

