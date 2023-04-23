ADVERTISEMENT

Painter found murdered in Chengalpattu

April 23, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old painter was found murdered near Chengalpattu bus terminus on Friday night. The Chengalpattu Town police have filed a case and are inspecting the footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the MLA office.

Police said Muthu was a daily wage worker doing painting jobs. Muthu, who lived in an abandoned house on the Parthasarathy Street of Chengalpattu town, used to consume liquor regularly. The residents of the locality on Saturday morning found him with his head smashed with a heavy stone. A police team arrived at the crime spot and sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.

