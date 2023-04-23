HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Painter found murdered in Chengalpattu

April 23, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old painter was found murdered near Chengalpattu bus terminus on Friday night. The Chengalpattu Town police have filed a case and are inspecting the footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the MLA office.

Police said Muthu was a daily wage worker doing painting jobs. Muthu, who lived in an abandoned house on the Parthasarathy Street of Chengalpattu town, used to consume liquor regularly. The residents of the locality on Saturday morning found him with his head smashed with a heavy stone. A police team arrived at the crime spot and sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.