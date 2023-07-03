Painter falls to death from hotel building in Arumbakkam 

July 03, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 18-year-old migrant worker died after falling from the second floor of a hotel in Arumbakkam while doing painting work.

The police identified the victim as Vijay, 18, of Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a painter. On Monday, while he was painting the second floor of the hotel, he slipped and fell to the ground. He died on the spot.

On information, the Choolaimedu police began an investigation after recovering the body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.