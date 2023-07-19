Painter falls to death from fourth floor of private hotel in Chetpet

July 19, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 37-year-old painter was killed while he was renovating a private hotel in Chetpet on Tuesday.

The police said that when Iyappan, a native of Thirukovilur, was repainting the outer portion of the facade of a hotel on the fourth floor of a building located on Harrington Road in Chetpet, he fell after the rope he was using snapped. He sustained severe head and body injuries and was immediately rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment, where he died in the night. The police said Iyappan had only returned from his native place of Mugaiyur in the morning. The Chetpet police have filed a case against the construction contractor and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.