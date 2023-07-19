ADVERTISEMENT

Painter falls to death from fourth floor of private hotel in Chetpet

July 19, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was working on renovating the facade of the hotel when the accident happened

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old painter was killed while he was renovating a private hotel in Chetpet on Tuesday.

The police said that when Iyappan, a native of Thirukovilur, was repainting the outer portion of the facade of a hotel on the fourth floor of a building located on Harrington Road in Chetpet, he fell after the rope he was using snapped. He sustained severe head and body injuries and was immediately rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment, where he died in the night. The police said Iyappan had only returned from his native place of Mugaiyur in the morning. The Chetpet police have filed a case against the construction contractor and are investigating.

