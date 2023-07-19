HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Painter falls to death from fourth floor of private hotel in Chetpet

He was working on renovating the facade of the hotel when the accident happened

July 19, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old painter was killed while he was renovating a private hotel in Chetpet on Tuesday.

The police said that when Iyappan, a native of Thirukovilur, was repainting the outer portion of the facade of a hotel on the fourth floor of a building located on Harrington Road in Chetpet, he fell after the rope he was using snapped. He sustained severe head and body injuries and was immediately rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment, where he died in the night. The police said Iyappan had only returned from his native place of Mugaiyur in the morning. The Chetpet police have filed a case against the construction contractor and are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.