Paint, turmeric to keep people off the road

The police in Triplicane have stepped up efforts to keep people indoors: if they are found venturing out without valid reason, their motorcycles and shirts are being painted.

In Tiruvallur district, the police threw water mixed with turmeric at those going out unnecessarily.

After facing flak for wielding the lathi, the police have started using new techniques to discourage people from coming out of their house.

Unmindful of Section 144, people going around the city freely is a common sight.

Now, the Triplicane police have have started painting motorcycles and the shirts of people if they think they are stepping out unnecessarily. “We did this because it is difficult to wash the paint away. This will prevent them from coming out without any reason. Many try to visit relatives’ houses and give health condition as a reason. We allow those with genuine reasons,” said a police officer

In Uthukottai in Tiruvallur distrct, the police throw turmeric water on those venturing out.

“We mixed turmeric and neem in water and filled them in water bottles. We stop motorcycles and if we find that they are roaming around without reason, we pour the water on them,” said a police officer.

In Kancheepuram, the police used drones to track people who step out of houses. Sixty-two cases were booked against people and 85 motorcycles were seized