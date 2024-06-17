ADVERTISEMENT

Paint on speed breakers missing in RK Nagar

Published - June 17, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Residents of Fourth Cross Street in RK Nagar urge Greater Chennai Corporation to create markings on two speed breakers and also add reflectors to them

Rajalakshmi V.

Worse than not having speed breakers is having speed breakers that evade notice. Ask residents of 4th Cross Street in RK Nagar. They have two speed breakers that seem to be doing the opposite of what they are supposed to do: promote road safety. With markings right on the speed breakers having faded to the point of non-existence, the speed breakers are often only “felt” under the wheels by first-time visitors to the locality. Often times, the experience ends in a jolt; sometimes, in a thud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local residents report incidents — the minor thuds, if you like — that have resulted in some damage to a motorcycle and a bruise to a motorcyclist. A majority of these incidents have taken place at nighttime, when poor lighting and these unmarked speed breakers form a nexus. The white lines in front of the speed breakers are visible, but they hardly help prevent these “thuds”.

Residents urge Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take immediate action by ensuring the speed breakers sport clear markings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I almost lost control of my vehicle when I was travelling on this road for the first time. The speed breaker was not visible and it is very bumpy, causing back pain. Its location at the mouth of a cross junction is very dangerous,” says Aishwarya S., a local resident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“After many complaints, GCC representatives inspected the speed breakers, but they painted white lines a few meters away from the speed breaker, but they are hardly of any help. The inadequate lighting at night causes minor accidents in this area. It would be more useful if the GCC added reflectors to these speed breakers and reduced their height, which would help motorists navigate them more safely,” adds another resident.

A renowned school and a yoga centre (which is frequented by elderly people) are located on this road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chennai Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US