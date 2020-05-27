Paid lodging may soon be an option for transit passengers at Chennai aiport

Passengers having long layovers at Chennai airport may soon be provided paid accommodation, airport sources have said.

During a high-level meeting between officials of the State government and the Airports Authority of India on Wednesday, elaborate discussions were held on the ways and means to provide accommodation to transit passengers.

For instance, if a passenger from Tiruchi arrives in Chennai and has to catch another flight to Delhi in four hours’ time, he/she can just be seated at the airport. But in the case of an overnight layover, some form of accommodation may be needed.

“The State government has been considering setting up some kind of paid facility where these passengers can stay. The airlines will have to coordinate with the passengers, AAI and State government authorities to facilitate this. A decision will be taken on the matter in the coming days,” an official said.

There is no clarity on whether these transit passengers will need a TN e-pass or not.

AAI has been receiving several queries on a daily basis regarding the options available to transit passengers, and whether they need to apply for a TN e-pass. Some have been asking whether they will need to undergo quarantine if they are transiting through Chennai. “We will know more about [the answers to] these queries in a day or two,” the official added.

Many passengers have taken to Twitter to ask the authorities whether they will have to get an e-pass. Among them is Kiran Kumar Immidi, who tweeted: “@TNeGA_Official @chennaicorp @TNGOVDIPR Please advise epass requirements for transit through chennai airport. Will not be exiting airport. No option on tnepass portal applicable for transit.”