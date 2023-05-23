Paediatricians caution parents on the dangers of children ingesting objects

May 23, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Recently, paediatric surgeons removed 23 small magnetic beads from the abdomen of a three-year-old child. The magnetic beads caused five holes in the intestine, which were repaired in a four-hour-long surgery. While the toddler has recovered and has been discharged, paediatricians are cautioning parents on the dangers of children swallowing such objects and have raised the need to be careful.

“This child was taken to a doctor after developing severe stomach pain. An X-ray found the objects in the abdomen. The parents were not aware that the child had swallowed the small magnetic beads, which were bought as a creative toy,” Lakshmi Sundararajan, senior consultant paediatric surgeon and urologist, Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital (KKCTH), said.

After being referred to the KKCTH, doctors, upon further investigation, found that the beads were lodged in different parts of the gut, such as the stomach and various spots of the small intestine. “The beads stick to each other, crushing the bowel in between and causing the holes. During surgery, we stitched up multiple holes. In all, we retrieved 23 small magnetic beads. Ingestion of multiple magnets is dangerous as 30% to 40% children could end up in surgery,” she said.

Treating children who have ingested foreign objects may not be something new to doctors. But such toys, particularly multiple magnets, were problematic, doctors said. “First of all, parents need to be aware that such small toys, when bought for older children, could be dangerous for the younger ones at home. There should be some regulation and parents must be aware of the dangers involved,” she said.

The commonest objects that children tend to swallow were coins, toy parts and pins. Janani Sankar, deputy medical director, KKCTH, said such cases were prevalent during summer vacations, particularly among the two to five age group.

“Parents need to be watchful of their children and keep harmful objects away. Button batteries are very harmful as they can corrode and perforate the intestine,” Ms. Sankar said. She added that parents should not store toilet cleaning agents and acids in pet bottles or used water bottles as children drink them thinking it is water. “We do see ingestion of acid, brake oil and toilet cleaners. This is harmful as it could cause lung injury and constriction of the food pipe,” she added.

Rema Chandramohan, director, Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, said children at risk of swallowing objects, such as small toy parts, slimes and balloons, that could block the windpipe.

“Young children need to be monitored. Keeping open buckets of water near toddlers is dangerous. The majority of a toddler’s weight is in the head and when they bend and look into the bucket, there is a risk they will topple into it. This can be prevented by keeping buckets covered,” she said.

She added that care should be taken to keep medications, particularly long-term drugs, out of the reach of children.

“Training anganwadi workers and kindergarten teachers in first aid to attend to children who choke on something will go a long way in preventing such accidents,” she said.