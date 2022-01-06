Paediatric task force initiates measures

Chennai hospital devises treatment protocols

In the light of the increase in COVID-19 cases, the paediatric task force of Gleneagles Global Health City has initiated a number of measures.

According to a press release, it has devised paediatric treatment protocols, re-training staff to handle paediatric patients, incorporating screening protocols for the paediatric age group, formulating age-group based plans as younger kids may need parents to stay with them and steps to prevent the entire family from getting infected as children tend to be close with the entire family. The task force consisted of doctors from across paediatric specialities that will focus on paediatric COVID-19 care. The hospital is also preparing to commence the vaccination drive for 15-18 years shortly.