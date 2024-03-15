ADVERTISEMENT

Paediatric bone marrow transplant unit inaugurated at ICH

March 15, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The availability of this facility in the government sector will make the treatment affordable and accessible to children with blood disorders and cancers and those in need of treatment

The Hindu Bureau

A Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit was inaugurated at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children on Friday.

According to a press release, the unit has five bone marrow transplant rooms along with a dedicated operation theatre for bone marrow harvest. It can perform 60 transplants a year. The unit is funded by the National Health Mission and State government at a cost of ₹5.90 crore. It has been created for curative bone marrow transplantations for children with haemoglobinopathy, including thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia.

BMT is curative treatment for many life threatening and life limiting disorders, including chemotherapy resistant Acute Leukemia, Aplastic Anaemia, Inherited Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome, Haemoglobinopathy and Primary Immune Deficiency Disorders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Children undergoing bone marrow transplants will be nursed in a single room with individual HEPA-filtered air provision for a period of one month. Bone marrow transplantation is an expensive procedure costing ₹15 lakh to ₹50 lakh in the private sector. The availability of this therapy in the government sector will make the treatment affordable and accessible to children with blood disorders and cancers and in need of treatment, the release said.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the facility. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US