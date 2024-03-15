Paediatric bone marrow transplant unit inaugurated at ICH

March 15, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit was inaugurated at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children on Friday.

According to a press release, the unit has five bone marrow transplant rooms along with a dedicated operation theatre for bone marrow harvest. It can perform 60 transplants a year. The unit is funded by the National Health Mission and State government at a cost of ₹5.90 crore. It has been created for curative bone marrow transplantations for children with haemoglobinopathy, including thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia.

BMT is curative treatment for many life threatening and life limiting disorders, including chemotherapy resistant Acute Leukemia, Aplastic Anaemia, Inherited Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome, Haemoglobinopathy and Primary Immune Deficiency Disorders.

Children undergoing bone marrow transplants will be nursed in a single room with individual HEPA-filtered air provision for a period of one month. Bone marrow transplantation is an expensive procedure costing ₹15 lakh to ₹50 lakh in the private sector. The availability of this therapy in the government sector will make the treatment affordable and accessible to children with blood disorders and cancers and in need of treatment, the release said.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the facility. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present among others.

