Padma Subrahmanyam, Mayilvahanan Natarajan among Rotary vocational service award-winners this year

March 02, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rotary Club of Chennai Towers presented the vocational service awards and honoured seven persons from diverse fields on Thursday.

The lifetime achievement award was presented to renowned dancer Padma Subrahmanyam. Orthopaedic surgeon Mayilvahanan Natarajan was honoured. Nanditha Krishna, historian, environmentalist and author, was presented the “For the sake of honor” award.

The vocational award for sports was given to badminton player Sankar Muthusamy, and singer Uthra Unnikrishnan was honoured with a young achiever award. AWCEM Foundation, a not-for-profit start-up which provides customised solid waste management solutions across the country, was honoured for its contribution to the environment.

A special recognition award was presented to visually-impaired singer Jyothikalai.

Kiran Bedi, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, congratulated the award-winners and said their contributions made the country richer, diverse and full of joy.

N. Nandakumar, District Governor 2022-23, RI District 3232, and Satish Jupiter, President, Rotary Club of Chennai Towers, spoke.