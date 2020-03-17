Padma Shri awardees felicitated at MSSRF

CHENNAI

17 March 2020 02:11 IST

Padma Shri awardees Manohar Devadoss and S. Ramakrishnan were felicitated at a function held at MSSRF in the city on Monday.

M.S. Swaminathan, founder, MSSRF, said that it was a great occasion to be seated with two people who hold a value system which they stand for. He said that despite Mr. Devadoss’s fading vision, his drawing of the Madurai Meenakshi Temple was remarkable and such a piece may be difficult to find even among skilled architects.

N. Ram, Chairman, THG Publishing Private Ltd., heaping encomiums on Mr. Devadoss and Mr. Ramakrishnan, said though the award had come late, it was symbolic in recognising the work done by both of them. He added that Mr. Mano had to undergo two major set backs in life — his eyesight and his wife Mahima suffering from paralysis — but he has carried on, to achieve great things through his drawings. He said: “I came to know that Mano spends more than 100 hours per sketch putting great efforts in the exquisite drawings.”

Mr. Ram lauded Mr. Ramakrishnan, founder president of Amar Seva Sangam, for doing meaningful work among the marginalised sections in the rural areas overcoming several obstacles by partnering with the State government.

Mr. Devadoss thanked Mr. Ram for the long friendship and acknowledged the latter’s role in his book on Madurai.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said that the Padma Shri award was a recognition for the tireless work of S. Sankaraman who is the secretary of the Amar Seva Sangam.