Padi road caves in as sewage pipe is damaged

CHENNAI

03 November 2020 00:13 IST

Water board officials say 800-mm pipe was damaged due to overload

Traffic was affected on Mahatma Gandhi Road, Padi, on Monday as a portion of the vital link road remains caved in for two days now.

The road at Kumaran Nagar is an important link to the Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road for many residential localities.

V. Anand, a resident of Jeevan Bima Nagar, said: “I noticed that a portion of the road had caved in on Saturday. It is a busy road with commercial establishments and shops on either side. It is used by many residents to reach other areas of Padi and CTH Road from areas such as Devar Nagar, Elango Nagar and TVS Colony.” Residents wanted steps to be taken immediately to repair the road. They recalled a similar instance when a portion of the road collapsed at Devar Nagar three years ago due to problems in a sewer line.

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) said a portion of the 800 mm diameter deep sewer pipeline had been damaged due to overload during the heavy downpour last week.

The caved in portion has been cordoned off.

However, there were no major issues as the partially collapsed pipeline continued to carry sewage. The pipeline running 7 m to 8 m beneath the road surface carried sewage to the Elango Nagar pumping station, said an official.

“We will begin the rectification work on Tuesday, and plan to complete it in 10 days. We are making arrangements to strengthen the pipeline to prevent such issues,” the official added.