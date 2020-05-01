Padam Dugar elected as president of CREDAI Chennai Chapter

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) - Chennai has elected Padam Dugar as its president for the next two years starting April 2020.

Mr. Dugar, who is the vice-chairman and managing director of Dugar Housing Limited, took charge on April 1, 2020. “The foremost priorities this year would be to urge the government to incentivise home buyers by reducing the cost to the customers like reduction in stamp duty and registration charges to below 5% and offer special home loan interests to attract investment post the lockdown,” Mr. Dugar said.

Also Read Bricks fall apart for construction sector

Sivagurunathan, managing director, Asvini Foundations has taken charge as president elect. Mehul H. Doshi, MD of Doshi Housing Private Limited and Mohammed Ali, MD of South India Shelters have been elected as vice-presidents.

The Chennai Chapter of CREDAI has also inducted M. Arumugham, MD of Rajkham builders as the new secretary and Abhishek Mehta, MD of Urban Tree Infrastructure Private Limited as the new treasurer.

The new team leaders said that they would work closely with different government departments to give shape to a robust realty industry in Chennai post the lockdown.