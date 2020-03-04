Packaged drinking water units withdraw strike

The seven-day strike of the packaged drinking water units was withdrawn on Wednesday.

“We decided to withdraw the strike after the court order. There is already a pending case pertaining to the issue and we plan to face the issue legally,” said A. Shakespeare, founder, Greater Tamil Nadu Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association.

Nearly 552 manufacturing units have been closed across the State for operating without a No Objection Certificate from Water Resources Department over the past few days.

Of these, nearly 103 units were in areas such as Avadi and Poonamallee in Tiruvallur district, catering to the city’s drinking water needs. People in the city and other districts have already been put to much hardship owing to the strike. The situation is set to normalise by Thursday, as most striking units have resumed operations.

The 20-litre bubble tops, which are largely used by domestic and commercial sectors, are expected to reach retailers by Thursday morning. The sealed units have been allowed to renew their licences or file fresh applications for NOC and the government has been directed to process these within 15 days as per the court directive, he said. “We need to check how many units would be allowed to renew their licences and resume operations,” he added.