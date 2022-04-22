Packaged drinking water units under BIS lens

BIS has increased the number of sample lifted in the market as well as from the packaged water units. Samples will be tested from all 361 licensed units in the State twice a year

BIS has increased the number of sample lifted in the market as well as from the packaged water units. Samples will be tested from all 361 licensed units in the State twice a year

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, has heightened the surveillance of packaged water sector this year to ensure availability of clean and safe water to consumers.

It has intensified market surveillance and increased the number of samples lifted to 374 in Chennai and neighbouring districts. This is more than double the figure for 2018-19. While efforts are on to ensure adherence to quality standards, the sellers lament sharp decrease in demand for 25-litre bubbletop cans.

BIS officials said there were plans to increase the lifting of market and factory samples during the first half of this fiscal and cover all 361 certified units in the State at least twice a year. Of the samples tested, nearly 62 failed to pass muster last year. This figure has gone up as the testing has been increased. The samples mainly failed the tests in the parameters of yeast and mould and aerobic microbial count.

With most of the units now using ISI-marked containers for packaged drinking water, there was not much contamination from them. Consumers should check for containers that are 85% opaque, said the BIS officials. Moreover, they must check for shelf life of the packaged drinking water. For instance, water in bubbletop cans have a shelf life of 30 days.

“We have directed units to maintain hygienic conditions and regularly change filters/membranes. Six licences were cancelled last year either due to misuse of the ISI mark or during testing of samples brought from the factory,” said an official.

BIS largely focussed on processing and filling points and gave time to the units to take corrective measures in cases where the samples failed the quality test. The licence of a unit is cancelled when standards are not adhered to continuously. This year, 29 units have applied so far and 17 of them have been granted BIS licence.

Meanwhile, manufacturers have approached the BIS to change yeast and mould and aerobic microbial count from critical to non-critical quality parameters. Members of the Greater Tamil Nadu Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association claimed that the parameters were non-hazardous.

Fluctuating fortunes

The association said the industry had been struggling to revive in the post-pandemic period. Earlier, the daily sale of packaged drinking water had fallen to 1.1 crore litres from 1.5 crore litres.

However, there has been a sharp jump in demand for water bottles of various sizes. The consumption has risen to 75 lakh litres a day from about 40 lakh litres a day in 2019. The ban on sale of water pouches was one of the reasons, said the members.

Association founder A. Shakespeare said: “We expect the consumption to go up by 20 lakh litres. Several units near Alamathi, Red Hills are on the verge of closure.

The number of new units applying for licences has also dropped.”

The government must act against private tankers that sell RO water on streets without any licence.

Officials said consumers should verify details about BIS certified manufacturers and register their complaints through BIS care mobile application.