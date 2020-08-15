‘Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board election was delayed due to the lockdown’

AUT had pointed to malpractices in the Trust

The elections to the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board that should have been held on June 18 was postponed due to the lockdown, former Madras High Court judge and board president P. Shanmugam said in response to charges by the Association of University Teachers.

He pointed out that it was the AUT that had demanded a check on corruption and illegalities in the Trust administration. There had been as many as 15 individual representations to the Director of College Education, the Chief Minister and the City Police Commissioner about demands for money, yet no action had been taken. It was based on these complaints submitted to the court that it prepared an interim report and appointed an interim administrator.

It also appointed an advisory board of eminent persons in the rank of Secretary to the Government and the Vice-Chancellor, which brought under control the absolute power enjoyed by the trustees. The teachers of the college form 90% of the voters. The trustees appointed 152 unqualified teachers between 2013 and 2018 for extraneous consideration for each post and to ensure that the trustees had a grip over the teachers and ensure the trustees “can have a walk over in the elections”. The trustees would then have absolute control over the vast properties, colleges and charities under by the Trust, Mr. Shanmugam said. The new scheme was evolved to avoid such a move and to enrol the beneficiaries too, so that they would have a say in the election of the trustees.

The trustees have since legally challenged the modified scheme.

The reason for cancelling the illegal appointments of unqualified teachers was to ensure the students from poor socio economic background admitted to the college are not denied quality education, he explained.

“After I took over as interim administrator I tried to rectify maladministration,” he added, in a letter to The Hindu. The two marriage halls built at a cost of around ₹50 crore and valued at around ₹100 crore, including the college grounds for lease granted for 22 years for a paltry rent were cancelled and restored to the colleges, he said.

“As President of the Board I felt duty-bound to have qualified teachers,” he added.