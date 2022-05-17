Pachaiyappa’s College students clash over ‘route thala’

Police nab six students, seize machetes and empty bottles from the campus

The police detained six persons after two groups of students from Pachaiyappa’s College clashed in front of the institution over the “route thala” issue on Monday. The police have seized eight machetes and 18 empty liquor bottles from them.

It all started when a group of students started throwing stones at another group standing in front of the college. Over 50 students clashed on Harrington Road-Poonamallee High Road junction.

MTC crew protest

Meanwhile, the drivers and conductors of MTC protested near Little Mount alleging that the students of Government Arts College, Nandanam, had beaten up a driver.

The bus crew were attacked by students when they objected to them travelling on footboard.