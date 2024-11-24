Pace of pipeline work slackens in CIT Colony

Residents of CIT Colony, especially 1st Street, are upset about the slow progress in replacing the old sewage pipeline network and the inconvenience this situation is causing them.

The background: After many complaints by residents about old pipelines leaking due to age and corrosion, CMWSSB initiated a project in February 2024 to replace the 30-year-old metal pipelines from the street. The work was expected to be completed after a year, but residents say there’s hardly any progress since the last few months.

“The road in CIT Colony 1st Street began caving in a few years ago due to leaks from the old sewage pipelines, which were more than 30 years old. Each time a leak was repaired, another appeared elsewhere on the road,” explains Ramdas Naik, secretary of the CIT Colony Residents Association.

He adds, “The Metro Water inaugurated the project in March, estimating 12 months for completion. Initially, engineers assured us the work would progress quickly despite the monsoon. However, the project has faced repeated delays. A large sewage pit has been dug at the entrance of the street to serve as a collection well, which will then be pumped to the old pumping station on P.S. Sivaswamy Salai. We are angry as no work has been happening for the last two to three months.”

Another resident says the street has witnessed at least 10 cave-ins since 2021.

“We first presented the issue to the current Deputy Chief Minister, and the project was sanctioned last year. We have filed many complaints as the pipeline work caused power outages and issues with the drinking water supply but thankfully they were resolved,” says the resident. The pit at the entrance of the street has narrowed the width of the road and obstructs access to houses. Dug-up roads for pipeline installation have further troubled pedestrians and commuters. With sporadic rains in the city, the road turns slushy.

Another resident, G. Ranganathan, expressed his frustrations as the ongoing work directly impacts his home.

“They dug a well in front of my house without even informing me. They’re working at midnight, and the entrance to my car parking area is completely blocked,” he says.

Mohan Cherian, a long-time resident of the area, says they sincerely hope the work is completed as soon as possible.

CMWSSB did not respond to the many calls made by this reporter.