Oxygen beds at trade centre from Monday

CHENNAI

07 May 2021 23:54 IST

The facility will have over 800 beds by May 22

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch oxygen beds at the Chennai Trade Centre on Monday. The civic body has started exploring options for increasing the number of oxygen beds in COVID care facilities.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had instructed the Corporation to set up oxygen beds at the COVID Care Centres run by it. He inspected the Chennai Trade Centre on Friday. A senior Corporation official said a COVID care facility with 300 oxygen beds in hall 1 of Chennai Trade Centre would start operations on Monday.

“The hall has a total of 360 beds, with 60 step-down beds and 300 oxygen beds. In hall 2, another 504 beds will be launched on May 22,” an official said.

Over 50 mobile toilets have also been stationed at the centre.

The Corporation has completed work on a 11 kl tank for oxygen with distribution lines at the Chennai Trade Centre.

In the first phase, 20 doctors from the Omandurar Hospital and 15 doctors from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital will be posted at the Chennai Trade Centre.

A total of 60 nurses will also be posted there.

COVID Care Centres with oxygen beds will be launched in Injambakkam, Manali and Tondiarpet also.