Water tanker owners plan agitation

The Chennai Metrowater Tanker Lorry Contractors’ Association has proposed to go on strike from January 25, seeking the pending work order to be issued and an increase in rates.
At present, nearly 650 tankers are operated, including those on payment. However, the quantum of water supply through tankers has reduced in the past few months. Of 830 million litres of water supplied daily in the city, nearly 32 mld is supplied through tankers, including to added areas.
The association said the tanker owners had been plying on extension since August last year.
Association president P.S. Sundaram said tenders were called in August last to hire tankers for water supply.
However, lorry owners were still waiting for fresh work orders. “In 2017, we had agreed to the low rates due to competition from a higher number of lorries. We continued to operate during the drought and the pandemic despite the loss and the completion of the three-year contract period,” he said.
The association had represented to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board seeking work orders to be issued immediately. Association secretary S. Kesavaram said: “The water board must allow us to ply for new rates fixed at ₹450 for a 6,000 litre capacity vehicle and ₹555 for a 9,000 litre vehicle and ₹685 for a 16,000 litre vehicle.”
Lorry owners had purchased about 60 new vehicles as per the norms and were facing steep losses in the absence of a new work order, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath