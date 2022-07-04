Owners of trailers go on strike demanding tariff revision

Drivers of trailers carrying the containers asked to wait at the parking lot

Trailers carrying containers parked on the premises of Manjambakkam truck terminal on Monday as trailer owners went on strike. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Owners of trailers carrying containers to Chennai Port, Kattupalli Port and Kamarajar Port went on strike on Monday demanding an 80% hike in hire charges.

S.R. Raja of the Trailer Owners Association said although diesel prices had doubled since 2014 and spare parts and maintenance had become costlier, they were still being paid old rates. “It has been eight years now, hence we want a 80% increase in hire charges,” he said.

Habibullah, a driver, said that several associations had come together demanding the increase in hires. “The owners have instructed us to wait at container parking lots, which we are doing. Many drivers get paid by the number of trips. And there is a shortage of drivers due to this,” he said.

A port user claimed that an increase of ₹1,000 per trip was effected in 2019 but the owners were not mentioning it. Although a section of trailer owners tried to operate, it was prevented from doing so, he said and added that bringing all exim operations to a standstill was not right. “The Chief Minister wants business and industry to do well, in such a situation calling a strike is not correct,” said another port user.

A meeting of all stakeholders has been called on Tuesday.