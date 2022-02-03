Owner of dry cleaning shop held for forgery

CHENNAI

03 February 2022 01:17 IST

He cheated a businessman of ₹13 crore

The Central Crime Branch has arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly cheating a real estate buyer of ₹13 crore with forged documents.

The police said K. Suresh, of West CIT Nagar, has been into buying and selling land since 2016. Juguram Choudhary, 47, a real-estate broker, had shown plots at VGP Beach Resorts Layout and adjoining areas to Mr. Suresh and claimed he had the general power of attorney for executing sale deeds.

Suresh paid ₹1.9 crore on condition that the sale deeds be executed within six months. Later, he realised that the documents were forged. The police arrested Choudhary in October last.

Advertising

Advertising

Pursuing the investigation, the CCB has now arrested an absconding accused, Ganesan alias Rama Ganesan, 53, of Alwarthirungar, a realtor who runs a dry cleaning shop. Mr. Suresh alleged that Ganesan showed him land in Urapakkam and Semmancheri. As Ganesan claimed that he had genuine documents and would convey the land, Mr. Suresh paid ₹13 crore as advance. When Ganesan failed to execute the sale deeds, Suresh complained to the DGP and the CM’s special cell.