Overseas Security Advisory Council India holds annual general meeting

The event aims to foster cooperation among the United States government and U.S. private secretary security professionals across India

Published - October 26, 2024 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual general meeting of the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) India was held on October 24 with the aim of fostering cooperation among the United States (U.S.) government and U.S. private secretary security professionals across India.

According to a press release, U.S. Consul General Chennai Chris Hodges and Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan opened the meeting. OSAC is a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and security professionals from U.S. organisations operating abroad.

The U.S. Consulate General Chennai and diplomatic and corporate security personnel across India used the conference to collaborate with the U.S. and Indian private sector partners on training, consultations, events, alerts, and analysis.

Scott Schonauer, Diplomatic Security Regional Security Officer from the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, said: “As security specialists and partners, we aim to build trust through networks with Indian private sector counterparts that model gender equity and better anticipate security issues, including identifying and tracking threats.”

Mr. Thiaga Rajan said diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility are in the DNA of Tamil Nadu, and it was good to see the OSAC following the same. “The scale of today’s event is reflective of the U.S.-India relationship — commercially and strategically. In this era of targeted threats, we need to stay advanced and keep learning every day to keep ourselves safe. OSAC is a great model of private-public partnership.” he said.

Christopher Gillis, Diplomatic Security Senior Regional Security Officer from U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, and John Paul Manickam, OSAC India-Chennai Chapter Private co-chair, also spoke.

