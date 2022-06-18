Overnight rain leaves streets inundated in Tirupattur town and nearby areas

Special Correspondent June 18, 2022 21:16 IST

Special Correspondent June 18, 2022 21:16 IST

There are encroachments in the water channels that discharge excess rainwater into the Palar resulting in inundation of residential areas, say residents

Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha inspecting inundated areas in Tirupattur town including TNHB quarters and Velan Nagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There are encroachments in the water channels that discharge excess rainwater into the Palar resulting in inundation of residential areas, say residents

Continuous rain lashed many parts of Vellore town including the Benguluru Highway (NH - 48) and neighbouring big towns like Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Tiruvannamalai town, Chengam, Polur and Tirupattur town on Friday and Saturday. Streets in many areas, including Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) quarters, Velan Nagar and Saiappan Nagar in Tirupattur were flooded with waist deep rainwater, forcing residents to stay indoors. In Tirupattur district, Tirupattur town recorded the highest rainfall of 67.2 mm, followed by Natrampalli 44 mm, TCS Mill 30 mm, Vaniyambadi 9 mm and Ambur 7.6 mm as of 6 a.m. on Saturday. Residents from low-lying areas were evacuated by fire fighters in fibre boats to rescue camps in the district. “There are encroachments in the water channels that discharge excess rainwater into the Palar river, resulting in inundation of residential areas. With frequent power cuts and waist deep water on the roads, we are stuck inside our houses,” said K. Renuka, a resident of Tirupattur town. Collector Amar Kushwaha inspected the affected areas with a team of officials from the Tirupattur municipality. He directed them to undertake rescue efforts. Subsequently, trenches were dug to drain excess rainwater from the inundated areas in to the river. Officials said that regular rain in the neighbouring Chittoor district (Andhra Pradesh), especially in the Kaundinya Wildlife Sanctuary, since early this month, has filled up the reservoirs across the Mordhana river, a tributary of the Palar, with excess rainwater. This has also affected the absorption level of the soil along the river, besides the encroachment near the waterbodies. Tiruvannamalai district has also recorded good rainfall. The total rainfall in the district is 28.8 mm as of 6 a.m. on Saturday. Among major towns, Jamunamarathoor received a total rainfall of 20 mm, followed by Chengam 8.80 mm. Vellore received scattered rainfall. In Ranipet district, only Arakkonam recorded a rainfall of 3.4 mm. Damage to crops, mainly banana, paddy, betel leaf, mango and marigold flowers, was reported in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. Farmers in Ambur, Natrampalli, Alangayam in Tirupattur suffered crop damage due to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Two cows also died due to rain in Tiruvannamalai over the last two days, officials said.



Our code of editorial values