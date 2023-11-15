Overnight heavy downpour on Wednesday helped reduce T.N.’s seasonal rain deficit this monsoon

November 15, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rainfall over the State is set to reduce gradually as the weather system has intensified into depression on Wednesday and is likely to grow into deep depression and move further up. The weather system brought heavy overnight rains over 36 places, particularly in coastal districts, and also helped reduce seasonal rain deficit.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the rain gauge in DGP office registered 12 cm, which is the highest amount of rainfall in the State. Besides Nagapattinam and Karaikal(11 cm), several places in and around Chennai received heavy rains.

In its bulletin, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has said the depression is likely to concentrate into a deep depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday morning. It would then recurve north-northeastwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on Friday morning and off North Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

There would be a drop in the rainfall activity in the State and scattered rains covering about 50% of the weather stations would occur with light to moderate intensity till November 21.

Officials said another upper cyclonic circulation prevails over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka. The weather system is being monitored for its impact.

S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the rainfall has contributed to a gradual decrease in shortage of seasonal rainfall. The State’s rainfall deficit is now 13% compared to 17% recorded a few days ago. Tamil Nadu has so far received 24.1 cm of rains against its normal share of 27.6 cm since October 1.

Similarly, rainfall shortage has also reduced considerably in various districts like Chennai and Ariyalur, he said. Chennai may receive moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning in some areas on Thursday, he said.

Light rains continued on Wednesday as well and places like Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Chidambaram and Pallikaranai, Nandanam, Nungambakkam, Villivakkam, Madhavaram and Meenambakkam in Chennai experienced rains.

The rainspell has also helped in improving storage in some tanks considerably across the State. Of the total 14,134 irrigation tanks in Tamil Nadu, nearly 1,072 waterbodies have reached their capacity on Wednesday. Another 3,103 tanks have more than half of their storage capacity. Despite widespread rainfall, about 2,267 tanks remain dry in various districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.