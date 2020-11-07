Overflowing sewage irks residents

07 November 2020 01:03 IST

The problem has been persisting since the onset of monsoon, say residents

Motorists using the V.V. Koil Street in Taramani are facing severe hardship because of sewage overflow. The street links the busy Velachery-Taramani Link Road with the CSIR Road that houses a number of Union government institutions and information technology parks.

Motorists complain that for the past one week, more than five manholes on the road had been spewing out sewage, which stagnates on the road posing a health hazard.

T. Venugopalan, a resident of the street, said hundreds of motorists use this small stretch to reach the CSIR Road. Since the northeast monsoon started on October 28, the road had been overflowing with sewage.

The residents of the street complained that the situation was the same on the busy Peeliamman Koil Street, which runs parallel to the CSIR Road.

A senior official of the Adyar zone of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said they had received complaints about the sewage overflow which had been identified due to blockage in a few manholes caused by dumping of garbage. steps would be taken to clear the blockage in manholes which was caused by dumping of garbage.