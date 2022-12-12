Over one lakh residents apply for inclusion in electoral rolls in Chennai

December 12, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

More than one lakh residents in Chennai have requested the District Election Office to include their names on the electoral roll.

After receiving applications from residents from November 9 to December 8, officials in the 16 Assembly constituencies in the district are set to start verification of the information provided by the applicants, visiting the households. The electoral rolls will be released on January 5.

Residents who have submitted the applications have been asked to provide the original documents during verification by the booth-level officers who are likely to reject the incomplete applications after verification.

The next 10 days are crucial for the residents who have applied for inclusion of names on the electoral rolls as the booth-level officers will make a decision on rejecting or accepting the applications.

The residents should ensure that a family-member remains at home during the next few days to complete verification, said an official. “Officials will call the phone numbers provided in the application in the next 10 days. The residents should also inform their neighbours about the verification by booth-level officers. They will inquire with the neighbours about the residents who have applied for inclusion on the electoral rolls,” said an official.

The largest number of electors have submitted applications in Assembly constituencies of R.K.Nagar, Perambur, Velachery, Saidapet, Kolathur and Anna Nagar. The residents’ associations’ in such constituencies have started coordination meetings with the booth-level officers and agents of political parties ahead of the release of the electoral rolls on January 5.

Offline mode continues to be the most popular mode for submission of applications among residents whose names have been removed from the electoral rolls in the past. As many as four camps were organised in the past few weeks to receive applications from residents. During the four camps, more than 50,000 applications were received as a large number of residents thronged the polling locations.

Applications have also been received on mobile app, Voters helpline app, national voter’s service portal and voter portal. Booth level officers have also received applications and used the garuda app for submitting applications offline.

Last year, around 80,000 applications were received in Chennai district and the number has increased this year because of the rise in number of residents visiting the camps held in the city for four days.