Over one lakh OMR residents launch ‘OMR 360’, a community event to campaign for common goals in governance 

Over one lakh residents of apartment complexes along Rajiv Gandhi Salai, on Saturday, launched an inter-community championship, OMR 360, focussing on a campaign for resolving civic issues with the theme ‘connect, compete and celebrate community talents’ for achieving common goals in governance.

Actor-Director and National award winner Revathy, in the presence of Equestrian Champion Aadya Esha and Dr.Kamatchi Memorial Hospitals director Sivaranjani Govindarajan, launched the 50-day event, which includes dance, music and sports. The Hindu’s Made of Chennai is a city celebration partner for the event.

The Federation of OMR Resident Associations founder, Harsha Koda, said over 40,000 homes in 175 apartment complexes from Madhya Kailash to Mamallapuram have decided to participate in the events to mobilise support for resolving civic issues, such as pollution of waterbodies and error in voter databases.

“I voted in Kancheepuram constituency and my wife voted in Sholinganallur constituency. Believe me we stay in the same house. This is a fact and that is happening everywhere. All homes on OMR, all highrises have this issue as the updation of poll records is not perfect. When I spoke to a retired chief election commissioner, a couple of days ago, he said that this is absolute rubbish. He didn’t believe that this was happening here. A few kilometres down the line, half the building votes in Navalur panchayat, while the other half of the building votes in Padur panchayat and when you go to either one of them and you ask for something they say you never voted for me. You never get anything done. This is a very serious issue that we are having. On the sidelines of all the entertainment and sports we are having, you have a kiosk and a team to help you correct your Voter ID details,” said Mr. Koda.

Residents have also been asked to put up a postcard to save the Muttukadu backwaters as part of the campaign. Major General Jose Manavalan, a resident of Hiranandani OMR, said the residents have launched a movement to save the Muttukadu backwaters.

“The main problem is waste disposal — solid and liquid waste — into the backwaters. There is no infrastructure to handle sewage. Over 100 sewage trucks visit the locality every day. The depth has reduced from 30 feet to 2 feet. The 18-km estuary is degraded. It is blocked at the mouth. Very soon, the backwaters will vanish. It had very rich marine life. It is all gone. Chengalpattu Collector has to implement the orders of the NGT,” he added.

OMR resident George Verghese said the panchayats were responsible for the degradation of the waterbodies.

While the residents are preparing for various competitive and non-competitive events scheduled every weekend, a volleyball match for men is scheduled this weekend at the Jains Pebblebrook, Thoraipakkam.

Registrations are open for the upcoming football contests for all age groups — U11, U15 and 15+, which will be held at TVS Taus, Egattur.

In line with World Environment Day, observed on June 5, and Food Safety Day, commemorated on June 7, the team has planned to showcase EFI’s ‘Lake on Wheels’, a unique platform intended to educate and sensitise the public to the importance of preserving our water resources and inspire volunteer participation. Through this programme, visitors will learn about the significance of clean water, health hazards associated with pollution and the environmental impacts, faced by the residents.

Residents can also participate in seedball making and environmental book donation. The events are scheduled on June 8 and June 9 at TVS Taus, Egattur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A story writing contest will be held on July 6. The contest is open to seasoned wordsmiths and budding storytellers to weave tales that captivate hearts and minds around four themes that everyone would have faced at least once in their lifetime. Top five story submissions will get a chance to present their script on stage. Winners of the contest will be graded based on the written submission and presentation. Registrations are open to this open age contest. Entries need to be submitted before June 30.

All happenings around the events can be followed on the event’s Instagram page - @omr360events, or on the website www.omr360.in

Representatives from the sponsors — Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, The Hindu, Decathlon, The Marina Mall, WasteWinn, Kyn, and Big FM — were present at the event.