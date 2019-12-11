‘Over one lakh downloads of Kavalan app’

Over one lakh persons have downloaded the Kavalan SOS app in four days, following a series of campaigns, said Chennai City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Tuesday.

After nationwide protests following the rape and murder of a 26-year-old woman veterinarian in Telangana, the Chennai city police are taking various steps to reach out to women.

Participating in an awareness programme at Queen Mary’s College for Women, Mr. Viswanathan asked the girls to download the app and use it in case of emergencies. He said they could utilise the SOS facility to alert the police and seek assistance in case of physical assault, abduction attempts or other crimes.

Recalling that a software engineer, Lavanya, who was attacked near Perumbakkam last year, had used the app to alert the police, the City Police Commissioner said the police quickly reached the spot and rushed her to a hospital. “We are ready to extend all kinds of assistance and protection to women in distress. You can alert us through the app if you feel unsafe,” said Mr. Viswanathan, adding that Amma Patrol Vehicles would also reach the spot..

Similar campaigns were held on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, and the Commissioner distributed pamphlets to women employees of IT firms.