Over one lakh beds readied across State: Minister

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inspecting the Government Hospital in Viralimalai.

Tiruchi

06 August 2020 23:54 IST

Centre has appreciated State’s measures to curb infection, says Vijayabaskar

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Thursday said that 1.18 lakh beds had been readied across the State to treat COVID-19 patients.

The State government was creating additional facilities in government medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals for treating the infected, Dr. Vijayabaskar said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Government Hospital in Viralimalai, Pudukottai district, he said the Centre had appreciated the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of the infection.

Claiming that the spread of COVID-19 was under control in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said that the State government had also taken necessary measures to check diseases such as dengue during monsoon. Accompanied by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Pudukottai District Collector P. Uma Maheswari and department officials, Dr. Vijayabaskar reviewed the treatment being given to patients at the hospital.