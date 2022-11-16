Over a year, government school functions from a house near Ranipet

November 16, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - RANIPET

Students of the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Primary School at Keelveedhi, a small village in Nemili block near Ranipet, have been attending classes in a house under construction since November last year after the dilapidated school building was demolished.

ADVERTISEMENT

As no alternative arrangements were made, a resident allowed the school to function from his incomplete house. “Initially, we were told that a new school building will be built in six months. Funds have been sanctioned, but the tender is getting delayed,” said N. Yesupatham, headmaster.

Spread over 4,500 square feet, the decades-old school, which is maintained by the Social Welfare Department, had two classrooms with wooden benches. It has two teachers, including the headmaster, for 44 students, including 24 girls. The school had a noon meal centre, water taps and separate toilets for boys, girls and teachers.

After the building was pulled down, students have to attend classes in a common room of the house, sitting on mats. The house does not have seperate toilets, and water taps. As the house is being built near a pond, students have to brave mosquitos and insects, especially when it rains. Many students fall sick, teachers say.

With the construction of the school building delayed, the house- owner is asking the school authorities to vacate the house or pay a monthly rent. Parents, teachers and residents have petitioned the district administration in vain.

Trending

The school building was among the 812 dilapidated school buildings identified in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur for demolition. The list was made after the death of three students in a toilet wall collapse at a government-aided school in Tirunelveli on December 17, 2021.