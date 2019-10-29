Over 9,900 buses to ferry people to city

The Transport Department is operating over 9,900 buses from various parts of the State for people returning to the city after Deepavali.
The seven State Transport Corporations, including the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), are operating 9,998 regular and special buses between October 28 and 30.
While 34 buses are operating from the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR bus terminus in Koyambedu, 23 are operting from Tambaram Sanatorium, 27 from Poonamallee and eight each from the Madhavaram Mofussil bus terminus and K.K. Nagar.
