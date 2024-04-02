GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 95k unauthorised political ads removed in Chennai

April 02, 2024 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

To abide by the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) of the Election Commission of India ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024, the Greater Chennai Corporation has removed a total of 95,403 unauthorised advertisements in public and private spaces.

Yet, a few walls on Anna Salai continued to bear poll graffiti, including near the Anand Theatre bus stop, near Thousand Lights Metro Rail Station and at the Government Estate Metro Station subway towards Periyar Statue.

The civic body said they will check the complaint.

As of April 1 2024, the GCC, with its conservancy workers, has removed 69,125 wall writings in public and private locations, 22,086 posters, 1,220 banners and 2,972 other ads, according to data shared by the civic body.

