Over ₹94 crore sanctioned for equipments at 11 medical college hospitals

August 09, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven new government medical college hospitals will soon get equipment worth ₹94.51 crore.

The State government has sanctioned a sum of ₹94,51,02,510 based on a proposal from the Director of Medical Education. Administrative and financial sanction was sought for procurement of equipment for the first renewal in line with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms for the departments of Pathology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine and Community Medicine in the 11 new government medical college hospitals.

“We are augmenting equipment at the medical college hospitals. This is also part of the NMC norms that lay down specific equipment for each department, and we are adhering to the norms,” Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.

