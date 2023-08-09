HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over ₹94 crore sanctioned for equipments at 11 medical college hospitals

August 09, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven new government medical college hospitals will soon get equipment worth ₹94.51 crore.

The State government has sanctioned a sum of ₹94,51,02,510 based on a proposal from the Director of Medical Education. Administrative and financial sanction was sought for procurement of equipment for the first renewal in line with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms for the departments of Pathology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine and Community Medicine in the 11 new government medical college hospitals.

“We are augmenting equipment at the medical college hospitals. This is also part of the NMC norms that lay down specific equipment for each department, and we are adhering to the norms,” Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.