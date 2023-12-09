Over 90,000 persons screened in mobile medical camps held in flood-affected districts

December 09, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 92,810 persons were screened in special mobile medical camps organised over two days at flood-affected places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. Of the persons screened, 12,162 were treated for respiratory infections and 2,095 for fever.

The Health Department has been conducting camps to provide medical support to people across the districts hit by Cyclone Michaung. As many as 300 mobile medical units were mobilised from western and southern districts of the State to be deployed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. Of these, 159 were deployed in Chennai, 51 in Tiruvallur, 60 in Chengalpattu and 30 in Kancheepuram, according to details released by the Department.

On Wednesday, the teams conducted 307 special mobile camps in which 37,751 persons — 13,843 men, 17,358 women and 6,550 children — were screened. On them, 1,055 were treated for fever, 4,106 for respiratory infections, 154 for acute diarrhoeal diseases and 226 for injury.

As many as 55,059 persons were screened in 332 special mobile medical camps across the four districts on Thursday. Of them, 1,040 were treated for fever, 8,056 for respiratory infections, 177 for acute diarrhoeal diseases and 381 for injury.

In north Chennai — at zones 1 to 5 of the Greater Chennai Corporation — 80 mobile medical units and 16 Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram teams conducted 96 special mobile medical camps. As many as 10,752 persons were screened, and 513 of them were treated for fever, 2,517 for respiratory infections, 86 for acute diarrhoeal diseases and 56 for injury.

Medicines were distributed and the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation was requested to replenish the stock every evening, the Department added. Besides these mobile units, health camps were conducted in all 76 relief shelters and all 172 urban health and wellness centres.

